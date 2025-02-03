R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $13.56 on Monday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $373.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

