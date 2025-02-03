R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $113.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

