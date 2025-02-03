R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $479,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 142.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 61,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 935,909 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

