R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $68.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About United States Cellular



United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

