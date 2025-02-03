R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vale by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Vale by 3,692.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,544 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vale by 123.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,906,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Vale Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of VALE opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92.
Vale Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
