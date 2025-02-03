R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vale by 18.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,605,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,167 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Vale by 3,692.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 10.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,404,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,544 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vale by 123.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,059,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,906,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VALE opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.