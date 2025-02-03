R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $318.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,619.08. This represents a 19.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $336,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,511.68. The trade was a 25.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,256 shares of company stock valued at $674,739. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

