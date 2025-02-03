R Squared Ltd Purchases New Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $48,226,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 184,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 358.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161,354 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,290,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,431,939.18. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,156.80. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,215 shares of company stock valued at $831,581 in the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.52 and a beta of 1.01. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

