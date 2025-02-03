R Squared Ltd Purchases New Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAFC. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.02 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

