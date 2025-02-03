R Squared Ltd Purchases New Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 166,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,883,221. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

OFG stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.