R Squared Ltd Purchases New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Integer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $142.29 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $130.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

