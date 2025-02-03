R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 210 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $202.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.74. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.36 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
