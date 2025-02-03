R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,396 CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Trading Down 2.2 %

CS Disco stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 12,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $65,026.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 781,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,724. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

