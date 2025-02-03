R Squared Ltd Takes $39,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 57,240 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.