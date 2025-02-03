R Squared Ltd Takes $43,000 Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 550.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,280,401.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,478. This represents a 25.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 87.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Paymentus Price Performance

NYSE PAY opened at $31.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.67.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

