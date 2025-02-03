R Squared Ltd Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ArcBest by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in ArcBest by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.91.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $428,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,407.50. This trade represents a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,150.60. The trade was a 67.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

