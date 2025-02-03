R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119,946 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

