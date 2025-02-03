R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Stride by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.
Stride Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $137.54.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.