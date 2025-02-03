R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $86,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stride by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Stride by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.