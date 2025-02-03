Radian Group (RDN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $242.64 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

