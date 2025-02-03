Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $208.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $218.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. This trade represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,621,000 after purchasing an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,772,000 after buying an additional 90,250 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 699,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

