RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.45.

Shares of RNR opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,066.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

