Reviewing Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hywin has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hywin alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hywin and Triller Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $1.85 billion 0.01 $18.71 million $0.96 0.71 Triller Group $54.19 million 1.43 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -1.56

Profitability

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hywin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hywin and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Summary

Hywin beats Triller Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

(Get Free Report)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond funds comprising government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance, including personal accident insurance products. Further, it manages and distributes various private funds to professional investors; offers discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; rents and manages properties; and provides residential property investment services, including client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Additionally, the company provides healthcare solutions, such as medical examinations, chronic disease management, immune system enhancement, and anti-aging solutions, as well as mild aesthetic medicines; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. Hywin Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

Triller Corp. operates Triller app, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform. The company’s platform enables creators, such as influencers, artists, athletes, public figures, and consumer brands build direct relationships with audiences to create awareness, drive content consumption, generate commerce, and shape culture. The company’s application is a short-form video app that allows users to access user and professionally generated content from creators worldwide. The company also produces content under the own and third-party brands, including trendsetting music, sports, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment media that creates cultural moments, attracts users to its offerings, and drives social interaction that serves as a cultural wellspring across digital society. Triller Corp. was formerly known as Triller, Inc. and changed its name to Triller Corp. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Triller Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Proxima Media LLC. As of October 15, 2024, Triller Corp. acquired AGBA Group Holding Limited (NasdaqCM:AGBA) in reverse merger transaction.

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.