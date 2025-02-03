Reviewing Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) & OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Intevac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intevac and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac -13.55% -8.82% -6.64% OriginClear N/A N/A -11.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac $52.67 million 1.80 -$12.19 million ($0.33) -10.67 OriginClear $30,000.00 144.92 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Intevac and OriginClear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OriginClear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intevac.

Risk and Volatility

Intevac has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intevac and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 0.00

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors in Japan and China. Intevac, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

