Reviewing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Searchlight Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92% Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23%

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lundin Mining and Searchlight Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 2.02 $241.56 million $0.36 21.91 Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lundin Mining and Searchlight Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33 Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.36%. Given Lundin Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Searchlight Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Searchlight Resources

(Get Free Report)

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.