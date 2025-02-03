Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,835.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

