Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 214 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Public Storage stock opened at $298.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

