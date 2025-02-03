Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 331,537 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331,537 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.62% of ACCO Brands worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 630,663 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

