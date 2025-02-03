Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 8,597 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $58.22 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.