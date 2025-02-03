Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $273.32 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $2,333,716.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,840,147.06. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,491 shares of company stock worth $10,745,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

