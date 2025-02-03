Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,032,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,225 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 99.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 110.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

BBD opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

