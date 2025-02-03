Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 11,786 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BX. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

