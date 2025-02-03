Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 35,670 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.