Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 3,846 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive Dividend Announcement

FTV stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

