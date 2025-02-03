Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $58.90.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

