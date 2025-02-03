Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after purchasing an additional 166,798 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sysco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.