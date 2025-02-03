Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Rayonier worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

Rayonier declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

