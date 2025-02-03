Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,719,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,288,000 after acquiring an additional 64,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $416,111,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CDW by 7,029.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,891,000 after buying an additional 1,446,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,156,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,779,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

CDW Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.08. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $168.43 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

