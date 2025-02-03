Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1,221.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112,184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $30.05 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

