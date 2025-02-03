Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.56 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,128,300. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

