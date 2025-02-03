Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $73,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $412.15 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.