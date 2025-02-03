Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after acquiring an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,502,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,006,000 after purchasing an additional 665,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 376.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 810,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,321,000 after purchasing an additional 640,485 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 179.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 706,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

