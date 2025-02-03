Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 240,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

