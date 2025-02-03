Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $58.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

