Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 468.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $59.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. This trade represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at $547,447.74. The trade was a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.