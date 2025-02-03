Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

