Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

