Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $116.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

