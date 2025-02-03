Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Virtu Financial worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VIRT opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.