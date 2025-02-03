Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Lear worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,714,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526,763 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,842,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,713,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,046,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 24.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,975,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $147.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.