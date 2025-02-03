Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

News Stock Up 0.1 %

NWSA stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.