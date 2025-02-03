Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Vontier worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vontier by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 6.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

